Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $8.59 Million in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,000. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.51% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $6,505,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.25. 3,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,740. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

