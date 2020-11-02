Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,881. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

