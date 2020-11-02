Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 519.87 ($6.79).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.60) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 368.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.96. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

