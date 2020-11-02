Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Decreases By 15.2%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,227. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $67,136.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock worth $619,618 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 43.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 686.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

