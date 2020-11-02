Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Declines By 15.1%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of HGKGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.07. 25,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

