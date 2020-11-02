Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Grows By 34.7%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on WHF. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

