Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sony were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,484. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

