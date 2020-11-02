S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of S&P Global worth $87,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

NYSE SPGI traded up $12.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.76. 10,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.61. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

