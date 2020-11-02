Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.28. 48,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,254,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

