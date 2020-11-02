Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 997 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

