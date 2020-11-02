Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,014. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

