Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $233.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,209 shares of company stock valued at $176,192,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

