Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 90.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.11. 1,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.