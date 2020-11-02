Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,622.50. The company had a trading volume of 411,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,730.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,670.38. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

