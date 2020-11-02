Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $583,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,145,000 after acquiring an additional 532,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 761.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.53. 150,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,909. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $104.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

