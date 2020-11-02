Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.53 during midday trading on Monday. 469,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.58.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.