Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $119.75. 4,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,850. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

