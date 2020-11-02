Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,242. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

