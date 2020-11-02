Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.39. 153,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,121. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

