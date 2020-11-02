Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $86.46. 259,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,255,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

