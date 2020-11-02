Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRL. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

