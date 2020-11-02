Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Insiders have sold a total of 7,315 shares of company stock worth $313,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

