Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

