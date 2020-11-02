TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAKKT AG (TTK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

Get TAKKT AG (TTK.F) alerts:

Shares of TTK stock opened at €9.10 ($10.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.24 and a 200-day moving average of €9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. TAKKT AG has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €13.02 ($15.32).

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.