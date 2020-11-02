Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of TPR opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after buying an additional 826,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 884,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

