Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSHA) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Taysha Gene Therapies’ (NASDAQ:TSHA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 3rd. Taysha Gene Therapies had issued 7,869,566 shares in its public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $157,391,320 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Taysha Gene Therapies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $20.80 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

