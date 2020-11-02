Ternium (TX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Ternium’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TX opened at $20.02 on Monday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

