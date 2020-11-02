The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,502,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

