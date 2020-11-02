The Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

