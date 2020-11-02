The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €48.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

