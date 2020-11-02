The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $191.40 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

