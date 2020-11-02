The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,037. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

