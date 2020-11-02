The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.69 ($167.87).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

