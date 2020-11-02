TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 564,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

