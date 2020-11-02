Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $476.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $476.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.77. 18,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,984. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $490.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,228,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

