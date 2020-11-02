TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

