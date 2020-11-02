Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

NYSE TT opened at $132.75 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

