TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1,255.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $2,909,272 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.36. 18,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,744. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

