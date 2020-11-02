Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 31.2% in October

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,177. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

