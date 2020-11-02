Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

