UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $115.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Apple by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,247,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,534,152,000 after buying an additional 9,972,228 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Apple by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,668,000 after buying an additional 8,797,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Apple by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,391,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385,179 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.