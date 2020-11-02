UBS Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($90.00).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €62.59 ($73.64) on Thursday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.57 and its 200-day moving average is €64.28.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

