Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.96.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $260,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 356,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,900,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

