Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.49–0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on UA. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

