Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

UAA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 211,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

