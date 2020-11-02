UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UNH traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.39. 4,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

