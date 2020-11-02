Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of UNIT opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.