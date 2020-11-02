Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.