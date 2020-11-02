Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.39. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

