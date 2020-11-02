Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 403,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

